PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Hampton Roads Survivors of Suicide Support Group, and they’re here to tell us about Hampton Roads Morning of Hope, their special walk to honor survivors of suicide.

Hampton Roads Mornings of Hope

Saturday, September 9

Mt. Trashmore, Virginia Beach

For more information, visit HamptonRoadsSOS-Hope.org or call (757) 483-5111

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK