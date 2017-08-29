Williamsburg police search for missing man

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a missing Williamsburg man.

Thirty-six-year-old Damien Pierre Jones, Sr. was last seen between 9:45 and 10 p.m. Sunday at the Bluegreen Timeshares at Patrick Henry Square Plaza on York Street.

Jones was reported missing by his girlfriend at 6:15 p.m. Monday. She told police he went outside to take out the trash and take a walk, but never returned.

Officials say Jones is from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

If you know of Jones whereabouts, call 757-220-2331.