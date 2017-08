PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When kids go back to school, many will share what they did this summer. And while all the kids will have good stories to tell, one Virginia Beach teenager had a history lesson that will help him explain who he is as a person.

Jack Lewis is part Muckleshoot Indian and to learn more about his heritage, Jack visited the Muckleshoot tribe and even went on a canoe journey outside of Seattle, Washington.

Here’s his story in this week’s Reck on the Road.