Rain, wind from coastal system impacting region

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Rainfall and high winds from a coastal system are impacting the Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina.

The system — which has a potential to form into a tropical cyclone — caused multiple watches and warnings locally.

Much of the viewing was placed under a flash flood watch until Tuesday night. Northeast North Carolina has been under a tropical storm warning since Monday afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center said tropical storm conditions inside that warning area. This system is expected to move off the coast and then strengthen to a hurricane-force extratropical low over the northwestern Atlantic Ocean.

Rain shield extends all the way to Washington DC. Plan on a wet afternoon. Watch @WAVY_News Midday for the latest. pic.twitter.com/PwitTHdcBO — WAVY Weather (@WAVY_Weather) August 29, 2017

However, it caused headaches locally — including a messy morning commute on interstate highways. Several events and services were canceled before the system started impacting the region.

Dominion Energy said more than 10,443 customers were affected by the system in Eastern Virginia — 9,000 of which had power restored as of 11:15 a.m. Most customers were affected on the Peninsula and in the Chesapeake region.

Over 2,000 customers in Hampton experienced outages early Tuesday. Even more customers — around 3,600 — reported outages in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake.

HAMPTON

A high wind warning was put in place for Hampton — as well as the eastern shore — until midnight. WAVY’s Matt Gregory reports the rain and wind picked up in Hampton around midday.

Ponding was seen on roads in the Fox Hill area of Hampton even before any kind of heavy rain hit that area.

Storm drains on one of these residential roads were already so full that any excess water kept running to the lowest point — a blind corner.

NORFOLK

Debris was left behind in Spartan Village — near Norfolk State University — after flood waters largely receded.

Water in some areas was waist-high.

Images from other areas of the city showed water flooding streets including Princess Anne Road, Monticello Avenue and Tidewater Drive.

According to Norfolk dispatch, the following roads experienced flooding Tuesday morning:

VB Blvd and Park Ave

VB Blvd an Monticello Ave

Robin Hood Rd and E Bonner Dr

2200 block of Keller Ave

Corprew Ave and Madison Ave1700 block of Monitcello Ave

VB Blvd and Tidewater Dr.

Some drivers were seen Tuesday morning braving the conditions and navigating rain soaked streets.

Check out this video of cars driving on a flooded street in @NorfolkVA. This is just off of Princess Anne & Brambleton Ave @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/CYlXICg6bf — Rico Bush (@RicoBushWAVY) August 29, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH

WAVY’s Jason Marks reports conditions were not terrible for a beach day around the midday hours.

Red flags were posted at the Oceanfront. Lifeguards were not up on stands Tuesday, but were patrolling the beaches on ATVs.

People were asked to stay out of the water due to the threat of rip currents.

There was heavy rain at times throughout the morning in Virginia Beach.

WAVY’s Rico Bush reports the rain picked early Tuesday at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Wind gusts along 16th Street and Atlantic Avenue picked up the lid from a trash can blow it right across the street. The wind was whipping around in the Oceanfront at that time, making it difficult to walk.

Several roads in Virginia Beach were affected by flooding or high water Tuesday morning, according to dispatch:

Indian River Rd and Princess Anne Rd — high water

4700 block Indian River Road

2200 block Indian River Road

Sandbridge area, especially Sandfiddler Road

Jason Marks reports flood waters in some areas have gone down.

OUTER BANKS

Officials in Hyde County declared a state of emergency ahead of the system’s arrival.

Surfers in the Outer Banks told 10 On Your Side the water was choppier Monday — and the day before — compared to Tuesday. The “mighty” Altantic looked rather tame, according to WAVY’s Andy Fox.

There was consistent rain from around midday Monday through the Tuesday morning hours. However, there was not too much wind at daybreak.

Good morning ⛅️ from @CapeHatterasNPS in #Buxton. The surf is rough! Some are taking advantage of the waves, desite danger of rip currents. pic.twitter.com/JwEQRnDmxL — Joe Fisher (@JoeFisherTV) August 29, 2017

Flooding was seen on some roads on Hatteras Island.

Dare County Emergency Management says it expects some soundside flooding during the day Tuesday.

