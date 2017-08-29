Portsmouth officer rescues baby squirrel

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth police officer rescued a baby squirrel Tuesday.

The police department said on Twitter that Master Police Officer Worley saved the five-week-old squirrel in the 500 block of Spectator Street.

The baby squirrel — dubbed by police as “Speckles of Spectator” — is now safe and happy.

This isn’t the first time MPO Worley has rescued wildlife. In March, the officer rescued an injured cardinal in the area of Deep Creek Boulevard and Claremont Drive.

Once again, way to go, MPO Worley!