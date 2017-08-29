Police search for suspect in Edenton homicide

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting in Edenton.

Police have taken out a warrant for first-degree murder against 36-year-old Edward Devonne Wiggins, of Edenton.

Around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, officers responded to 215 E. Church Street for a report a of a shooting. On scene, police found 51-year-old Ronald Taylor lying on the sidewalk, unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Taylor lived a block away from where police found him.

Police need help to find Wiggins. Authorities say he is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Wiggins or know of his whereabouts, call Edenton police at 252-482-5144.