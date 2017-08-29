Man sentenced to 40 years for murdering his wife in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Tuesday for killing his wife and shooting and injuring his stepson in Virginia Beach two years ago.

James Wallace White was convicted of first-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm after a one-day trial in March.

Prosecutors say White and his wife, Bridgette White, lived together with Bridgette’s two sons on Baccalaureate Drive in Virginia Beach. After a fight on May 7, 2015, Bridgette went to stay at a friend’s house.

The next day, prosecutors say James White showed one of Bridgette’s sons a photo of a man he believed was having an affair with Bridgette. He reportedly said, “If she brings him here, I’m going to blow his head off.” According to prosecutors, James White also said that if Bridgette came to the house with him, they would “go out together.” He then reportedly showed Bridgette’s son a handgun, which was tucked in his waistband.

Later that day, Bridgette and a friend came home to pack some of Bridgette’s belongings. Prosecutors say James White came into the bedroom, locked the door, slapped Bridgette and began yelling at her.

Eventually, Bridgette, her two sons and her friend were in the upstairs hallway area. According to prosecutors, James pushed passed them, pulled out a gun and fired two shots at Bridgette; one hit her in the face and the other hit her son in the shoulder. Her son survived, but Bridgette died at the scene.

Prosecutors say James White ran out of the house. Officers responded and eventually found him down the street. He was taken into custody and during an interview with police, he admitted to shooting Bridgette and her son, according to prosecutors.

White has prior convictions for assault, assault and battery of a family member, gambling, driving without a license and some minor traffic offenses.