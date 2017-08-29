Man arrested in Suffolk heroin overdose death

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection to a woman’s heroin overdose death in Suffolk.

Twenty-six-year-old David Allen Mullins Jr., formerly of the 100 block of Mahan Street, was taken into custody Tuesday in Seneca Falls, New York. He’s been indicted on charges including felony homicide and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

On Dec. 5, 2015, emergency crews were called to an apartment on Mahan Street for a report of an unconscious 19-year-old woman. Police say the woman — identified as Tealy Marie Butler — was pronounced dead at the scene. She had been visiting from out of state.

According to police, Mullins bought and distributed the heroin that caused Butler’s death.

Mullins is currently being held without bond in New York. He will be extradited back to Suffolk.