Houston mayor confirms police officer drowned while driving to work

HOUSTON (AP/WAVY) — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed that police Sgt. Steve Perez has died after he became trapped in his patrol car as he was driving to work.

The Houston Chronicle has reported that the 30-year officer was heading to work Sunday when he became trapped in high water on Interstate 45 in north Harris County and then couldn’t get himself out of his car.

On Twitter, the mayor said Perez drove two and a half hours in the predawn hours to find a safe route to work. He was recovered from a flooded vehicle at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Turner tweeted that Perez told his wife “I’ve got work to do,” when she urged him to reconsider reporting for duty.

Perez was with the Houston Police Department for 34 years, Turner said. The mayor says the city thanks him for his service and is mourning all those who have died in the midst of Harvey.

Harvey has set a new continental U.S. record for rainfall from a tropical system.

A weather station southeast of Houston at Mary’s Creek at Winding Road, reported 49.32 inches (125.27 centimeters) of rain as of Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

That breaks the previous record of 48 inches (122 centimeters) set in 1978 in Medina, Texas by Tropical Storm Amelia. The record for all of the U.S. is 52 inches (132 centimeters), set in Hawaii in 1950.

Meteorologist Marc Chenard of the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center says: “It’s a big deal.”

Already 14 spots in Houston have recorded more than 40 inches (102 centimeters) of rain and 36 different locations in Houston have recorded more than 3 feet (90 centimeters) of rain.

