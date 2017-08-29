Four star recruit David McCormack narrows college list to six

(WAVY) — Four star basketball recruit David McCormack from Chesapeake is one of the most sought after players in the country.

The 6 foot 10 center who played at Norfolk Academy before moving on the the famous Oak Hill Academy, has received scholarship from practically every big name college in the country, and today he’s narrowed his list to six.

The lucky 6, are Kansas, Duke, Oklahoma State, Xavier, UCLA and NC State.

McCormack is a dominant big man and is rated as the 35th best player in the country.

He is a senior and made an unofficial visit to Kansas last week and has an official visit this weekend at NC State.