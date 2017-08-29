Chesapeake officers enlist community to help family in need

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A group of school resource officers in Chesapeake are going above and beyond to help a family in their area. This family fell on hard times, losing their jobs, home and possessions.

Caleb and Logan play like any other kids — it’s what they love to do. But, a large portion of their lives has been taken up by hospitals and doctors.

“Caleb, he goes to a neurologist, allergist, immunology, regular immunology doc, a regular primary care doctor,” said Robin Anderson, the boys’ mother.

Caleb is going into ninth grade and Logan is going into sixth. Both boys have autism, ADHD and osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease.

Anderson also has the bone disease. She said, “Your teeth are only held up by gum.”

Fixing that was the first thing Chesapeake school resource officers set out to do when they met Logan at their annual summer camp.

“To help this family get back on their feet and make it a good school year for them” is the goal, according to School Resource Officer Leo Kosinski.

They found a local dentist who is making dentures for both boys for free. But the officers didn’t stop there. Now, they’re enlisting the help of the community to help the entire family.

Kosinski said, “Sometimes you find yourself in a position where you know what the right thing to do is and its not even a second thought.”

As the officers got to know Logan, they learned his family had recently spent time living in hotels because his father lost his job. The family had put all of their belongings into storage, but one thing led to another and they were unable to pay the storage fees. They lost everything except the clothes on their back. Through other organizations, they finally moved into a home this past weekend.

“Right now we’re just trying to get furniture in here and I’m trying to get them ready for school,” said Anderson. That’s where the officers have come in to help: getting people to donate clothes, food, tools, furniture — anything that can help this family get back on their feet.

“I can’t say thank you, thank you, thank you as much as I want,” Anderson said.

If you’d like to help, contact Officer Kosinski at lkosinski@cityofchesapeake.net or 757-240-0565.