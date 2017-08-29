2 local Navy squadrons helping with rescues in Texas flooding

HOUSTON, Texas (WAVY) — A local Navy search and rescue crew is helping rescue people from rising floodwaters in Texas.

Two MH-60 squadrons from Norfolk are on the ground in Texas — that includes 112 personnel and six helicopters. They have enough fuel for three-hour missions.

“We have a spotlight and floodlights to see things on the ground. Everyone in the crew is wearing night vision goggles to help us see better at night,” Lt. Grant Kingsbery said.

Lt. Kingsbery says flying into a major metropolitan city at night will be a more daring operation than the open ocean rescues they’re used to.

“Ocean, you don’t worry. You’re 70 feet over the water, you don’t have to worry about running into anything,” Kingsbery said. “Here, especially with the power outage, street lights are out, towers are unlit because their battery backups have gone down.”

Lt. Kingsbery — a rescue swimmer — is used to jumping into deep water. In Texas, he faces shallow, murky waters filled with floating debris.

“Most likely here, we won’t be jumping in since we don’t know how deep the water is, we’ll be hoisting everybody down,” Kingsbery said.

So far, members of the squadrons who flew to Texas Monday night have rescued 227 people, many of whom were children. Twenty-one of those people were hoisted up by a rescue basket. Twelve pets were also saved.

Those who are rescued are brought to a dry parking lot or convention center to receive medical attention and aid.