SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was arrested in connection to a stabbing in Suffolk.

At about 5:41 p.m. Friday, an officer responded to Sentara Obici Hospital after a man came in with a non life-threatening stab wound.

Police say the incident was domestic in nature.

Shanequa Lewis was charged with felonious assault and was taken to Western Tidewater Regional Jail.