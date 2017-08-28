Several cars stolen from Norfolk auto shop

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a break-in and auto theft at Auto Outlet Sales and Rental on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The business owners tell 10 On Your Side they were notified of the crime late Saturday night, when one of the stolen vehicles was involved in a crash.

Security video appears to show juvenile suspects break in through a window, remove several keys from the shop’s key board and take off with the cars.

Co-owner Jason Campbell tells 10 On Your Side four vehicles were stolen Saturday night, and two more on Sunday. He says more keys are still out there, and they continue to worry about their inventory.

“Unsafe. Very unsafe at the moment right now. Our livelihood is at stake at the moment. We’re just trying to survive like any other small business,” Campbell told 10 On Your Side.

Campbell says another vehicle was found abandoned Monday morning in Norfolk.

Police have not said yet if this crime is connected to a list of other recent crimes at small car shops in Hampton Roads.

The remaining missing vehicles are seen in these photos below:

