NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday night in Norfolk, according to dispatchers.

It happened at Kenneback Avenue and Sewells Point Road around 9:41 p.m.

Police say injuries were reported. Dispatchers say one person was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

10:15 p.m. Police on scene Kennebeck Ave. & Sewells Pt. Rd. Auto/Pedestrian accident with injuries. Please avoid the area. More to follow — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) August 29, 2017

