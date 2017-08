CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured Monday night in a shooting in Chesapeake.

Emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Parrish Street at 9:48 p.m.

Once on scene, police found a man who had been shot. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

