Officials preparing for possible tropical storm conditions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials across Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina are preparing for possible tropical storm conditions that could impact the region.

A system moving up the coast has a chance of becoming a tropical cycle within the next 24 hours. With it, this system would be high winds, rain and a threat for flooding for many localities.

A tropical storm warning was put in place for much of northeast North Carolina until further notice.

Red flags were placed at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, with rough surf expected ahead of the tropical system. There is a high rick for rip currents.

Virginia Beach Lifesaving Services say they don’t want people going in beyond ankle-deep, they prefer you stay away from the water completely.

10 On Your Side’ Erin Kelly talked to one surfer Monday, who says the surf was chest-to-head high. He said he could not have gone out in the water without his surfboard.

High risk for rip currents, wind gusts of 20-30 mph expected for Dare County + scattered showers this afternoon. @WAVY_News — Lex Gray (@LexGrayWAVY) August 28, 2017

In Dare County, officials are advising residents to get ready for the system now. Residents are advised to secure outdoor furniture and other loose, lightweight objects.

Officials say soundside flooding could get as high as 1 to 2 feet in places as the system moves off shore.

Dominion Energy says it is keeping a close eye on the forecast — and potential outages. You can prepare for extended outages by having emergency kits with flashlights, water, medicines, portable radios, extra batteries and non-perishable goods.

