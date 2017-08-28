ODU names starting QB for season-opener against Albany

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Virginia Beach’s Blake LaRussa will lead the Old Dominion offense onto the field when the Monarchs open the 2017 season against Albany on Saturday at SB Ballard Stadium. The redshirt-sophomore out of Bishop Sullivan Catholic School, a former walk-on, has shown the most consistency throughout three weeks of fall camp, and Bobby Wilder believes he’s “earned the right.”

“He’s got escapability in the pocket, which is critical…” said Wilder, who heads into his ninth season as ODU’s head coach. “He’s protected the ball well. We’ll see how he handles it in the game, but I know our staff is behind him and our team is behind him.”

LaRussa beat out redshirt-freshman Drayton Arnold, junior college transfer Jordan Hoy and true freshman Steve Williams, but there’s a good chance fans on Saturday will see more than one quarterback play.