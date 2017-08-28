Norfolk State University committee suggests changes to school policies

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The fall semester at Norfolk State University is underway. As students focus on classes, the university’s Ad-Hoc committee is focused on policies to protect them.

This year’s annual meeting covered a range of topics including a proposed change to a policy related to sexual and gender-based harassment.

“I’m really glad that the campus is actually doing something about that,” Junior NSU student LaDeja Trumble said.

It’s a topic making headlines now, but NSU says it spent considerable time drafting its policy and even getting input from the campus.

In an article published Monday, four members of the Harvard Law School faculty called on the U.S. Department of Education to revise the Obama Administration’s policies enforcing matters of sexual harassment and sexual assault on college and university campuses. The scholars are urging the DOE to adopt what they describe as “an agenda of fairness for all students, accusers and accused.”

NSU wants its policy to ensure there is no appearance of favoritism for student athletes.

That’s a move students support.

“Everybody is human, everybody makes mistakes and still everybody is not higher than the other, so we should all have the same equal amount of respect,” Trumble said.

Weapons on campus was one topic discussed at length. The committee recommends giving university police broader authority over NSU property.

Students we spoke to think added protection is a good thing.

“The school doesn’t really have like any borders or anything like that. it’s not like a gated community. So it’s kind of like anybody can come onto the campus. and if they can then that can also harm students,” Senior NSU Student Adrianna Johnson said. “You have to be careful of the people you let onto the campus.”

The next step is to present all of the recommendations to the full board of visitors next month.