Norfolk police investigating deadly shooting overnight

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are looking for whoever shot and killed a man early Monday morning.

It happened just before 12:30 on Lincoln Street near Brambleton Avenue. That’s in the Young Terrace part of the city, just off Church Street. When police and paramedics arrived, they say they found an adult male lying in the street. They say he has been shot to death. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. Detectives have classified the case as a homicide.

They have not said anything about a suspect or motive. Police say they will not release his name until they notify his family members of his death.

If you know anything about this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also text your tips by typing, “NORFOLK” to 274637.