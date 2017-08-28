Man pleads guilty to murder in Virginia Beach woman’s death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old pleaded guilty Monday to murder in the death of a Virginia Beach woman.

Maurice Boney Jr. pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Boney was arrested with 18-year-old Nicholas Cates in the shooting death of 60-year-old Christine Bender in front of her home on Dec. 4.

Cates pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, use of a firearm and accessory after the fact to homicide and is set to be sentenced on Oct. 11. He was also charged in several other shootings between Nov. 29 and Dec. 7 of 2016.

Boney is set to be sentenced on Dec. 12.