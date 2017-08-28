Man arrested in police pursuit that spanned multiple cities pleads guilty

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man who admitted to being high on cocaine and heroin while leading Chesapeake police on a chase pleaded guilty to some charges Monday.

Omar Epps, 42, was convicted of four charges including eluding and identity theft. He had eight other charges nolle prossed, or withdrawn.

Epps was arrested after leading police on a pursuit through multiple cities in January.

In an interview with 10 On Your Side, Epps said he was high on cocaine and heroin at the time of the chase.

The pursuit ended in Isle of Wight County. Isle of Wight Officials said a deputy accidentally discharged his weapon after the chase ended.