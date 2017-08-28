Man accused of grabbing York deputy by the throat during traffic stop

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a deputy in York County.

Tyquan Pugh is charged with assault on law enforcement and failure to signal.

At 1:40 p.m. on Aug. 14, authorities say a deputy was on regular patrol when he saw someone driving a white box truck, speeding and changing lanes without signaling and cutting off traffic.

A spokesperson for the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says when the deputy pulled the vehicle over, the driver — identified as Pugh — started cursing at the deputy. The deputy asked Pugh to step out of the vehicle, but he refused, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy then moved to the other side of the vehicle to speak to Pugh. That’s when authorities say Pugh got out of the truck and started reaching into his pockets.

The sheriff’s office says “due to the hospitality that Pugh was displaying when [he] reached into his pocket” — and not knowing if he had a weapon or not — the deputy went to grab Pugh’s arm. Then, authorities say Pugh grabbed the deputy by the throat.

Pugh was arrested and taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.