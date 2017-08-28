In The Kitchen: Chicago Deep Dish Pizza

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We had a pizza party in the kitchen today! Mike Madsen and Karen O’Connor from Windy City Pizza made their Hampton Roads Show debut by making their signature Chicago Deep Dish Pizza.

Take the deep dish challenge… if you dare! Fundraiser Wednesday night at the Virginia Beach Location to help the Shipley Family and don’t forget Military Monday where active duty military get 20% off!

Windy City Pizza.

Two Locations in Hampton Roads…Take Out, Dine-In and Delivery

Virginia Beach on General Booth Blvd at Dam Neck Road… (757) 689-2270

Chesapeake on Kempsville Road at Greenbrier Parkway..

(757) 410-5550

Find them online at WindyCity Pizza

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Windy City Pizza.