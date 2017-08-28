Harvey relief efforts – How you can help

HAMPTON ROADS. Va. (WAVY) – Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane and then lingered just off the coast as a drenching tropical storm, sent devastating floods pouring into Houston.

The rising water forced a mass evacuation of parts of the city and overwhelmed rescuers who could not keep up with constant calls for help. Many people in Hampton Roads have asked how they can help those victims.

The Red Cross and other organizations ask people to not go to Houston to help because trained disaster relief personnel are on the ground, and you could put them and yourself in danger. But there are plenty of other ways to help.

Red Cross

If you would like to make a donation to Harvey victims you can text HARVEY 90999 or you can call 1800-RED CROSS and/or visit RedCross.org to learn more about donating.

FEMA

If you are an individual, please remember that cash is the best at this time. Please donate to a Texas VOAD Member or a National VOAD Member to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. We have also included a donation form for individuals, that can be found here.

If you are a company seeking to donate goods to the Hurricane Harvey Response efforts, please fill out the form located on the Corporate Donations page. This information will be sent to the appropriate parties as needs arise.

10 On Your Side’s Laura Caso is working to learn more about how you can help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Find out more on WAVY News beginning at 4 p.m.