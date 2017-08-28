Coast Guard searching for missing fishermen near Oak Island, NC

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard is searching for two missing fishermen near Oak Island, North Carolina.

Steve Chaney and David Hambrick, of Oak Island, were supposed to be back from fishing on Sunday evening. The men left from the South Harbor Boat Ramp in Oak Island on a 22-foot fishing boat around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The wife of one of the men called for help after they didn’t return by dark as expected.

“We are battling severe search conditions due to the approaching tropical system with rough seas and strong winds,” said Chief Warrant Officer Keith Moore, the command duty officer at Sector North Carolina. “Our crews are trying every possible means to locate these fishermen before weather conditions worsen.”

Air Station Elizabeth City aircrews aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, an HC-130 Hercules airplane and Station Oak Island boat crews are currently searching the North Carolina coastline south of Oak Island for the fishermen.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Chaney or Hambrick, call Coast Guard Sector North Carolina at 910-343-3880.