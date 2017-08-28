Church volunteer pleads guilty to child pornography charge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake volunteer bible school teacher pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge Monday.

Gerald Porter, 70, was indicted on eight counts. He pleaded guilty to one charge of receiving images of a minor engaged in sexually explicit content.

Court records say Porter was identified by two different law enforcement agencies during undercover investigations into peer-to-peer file sharing network users sharing child porn. Both law enforcement agencies downloaded numerous files of child porn from Porter’s computer.

Porter is undergoing therapy and will remain out on bond. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years with a maximum penalty of 20 years and possibly a fine of up to $250,000.