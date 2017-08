PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Roc Solid Foundation – and they’re here today to tell us about their “ROC THE RIDE” fundraiser – and how you can get involved for a great cause.

Roc Solid Foundation

Roc The Ride 2017

September 12th – 15th

To Learn more or to make a donation, RocSolidFoundation.org

CrowdRise.com/RocTheRide2017