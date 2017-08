SUFFOLK, Va.(WAVY) – Public Information Officer Diana Klink tells WAVY.com a vehicle ran into the front glass of a 7-Eleven convenient store Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the emergency call at 1:28 p.m. Police responded to the 400 block of Hampton Roads Parkway to find a vehicle crashed into a building. Dispatch says only minor damage was reported.

No one was hurt during this incident. There are no word on any charges at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.