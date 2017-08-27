Tropical storm watch issued for Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A tropical storm watch has been issued for Dare County.

Tropical Storm Watch in effect for portions of the SC and NC coasts for Potential Tropical Cyclone #Ten. pic.twitter.com/gDhxM54YfG — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2017

Tropical storm conditions are excepted in the next 48 hours. Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina could see flooding conditions and high winds on Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday, safety officials in the Town of Duck put up red flags on the beaches due to unsafe water conditions.

