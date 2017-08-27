Tropical storm watch issued for Dare County

By Published:

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A tropical storm watch has been issued for Dare County.

Tropical storm conditions are excepted in the next 48 hours. Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina could see flooding conditions and high winds on Tuesday.

WAVY Weather | WAVY Weather App

Earlier on Sunday, safety officials in the Town of Duck put up red flags on the beaches due to unsafe water conditions.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.