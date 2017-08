DUCK, N.C. (WAVY) – Red flags are out on the beaches of Duck on Sunday.

The Town of Duck says that the currents are too strong and the water is unsafe for swimming. Duck Surf Rescue asks that people do not go in the water because it puts yourself and lifeguards at risk.

Safety officials will make a decision when conditions exist to take the flags down.

Conditions may change throughout the day, so when flags are down the water may still be unsafe.