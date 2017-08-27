Preview: “On the defense”

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The recent saber-rattling from North Korea, along with tough talk from the Trump administration, has brought back some memories of a dark time in American history.

Some may remember the Cold War of the 1950’s and 60’s. Hampton Roads was front and center with the area’s military bases providing a target for Soviet Union.

Eight missile batteries stood watch from Norfolk to Newport News against the nuclear threat that dominated our politics and pop culture of the time, even though our chances of surviving a nuclear event were bleak.

There are remnants of the Cold War that still survive here, maybe in your neighborhood.

