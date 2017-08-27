J.E.B. Stuart Monument in Richmond vandalized

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are saying that the J.E.B. Stuart Memorial in Richmond is now clean, a day after a black substance was thrown on the statue’s base.

Police said the vandalism was discovered just after 7 a.m. Saturday when a patrol discovered what appeared to be pine tar strewn across the monument.

It appears the vandalism must have occurred sometime in the early hours before dawn after members of the group Virginia Flaggers had left.

As of Sunday morning, the monument appears to be almost fully restored to its previous condition.

