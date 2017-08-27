Hampton Roads military squads and rescue organizations helping with Harvey relief efforts

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY/AP) – Military squads and rescue organizations from the area are heading to Texas to help with the rescue efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

The HSC-7 Dusty Dogs, a helicopter sea combat squad out of Naval Station Norfolk, are on their way.

The Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team says they also have been activated and are deploying a water rescue package from Virginia Beach. Most recently the team conducted search and rescue operations for Hurricane Matthew and Joaquin.

The Hampton Roads Red Cross is sending a crew to help with the delivery of goods, shelter assistance and distributing emergency supplies. Also Operation Blessing’s U.S. Disaster Relief Team is on the ground in Texas for relief efforts.

Operation Blessing’s U.S. Disaster Relief Team is on the ground in #Texas preparing to bring relief to victims of #HurricaneHarvey. pic.twitter.com/ELVbLbZgpN — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) August 27, 2017

The director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Brock Long, said the government expected to conduct a “mass care mission” and predicted that the aftermath of the storm would require FEMA’s involvement for years.

“This disaster’s going to be a landmark event,” Long said.

This event is unprecedented & all impacts are unknown & beyond anything experienced. Follow orders from officials to ensure safety. #Harveypic.twitter.com/IjpWLey1h8 — NWS (@NWS) August 27, 2017

The fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade came ashore late Friday about 30 miles northeast of Corpus Christi as a mammoth Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds. Harvey weakened Saturday to a tropical storm. On Sunday, it was virtually stationary about 25 miles northwest of Victoria, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of about 40 mph, the hurricane center said.

The system was the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961’s Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.