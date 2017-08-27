Gov. McAuliffe disagrees with Pres. Trump’s first presidential pardon

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe is criticizing President Trump’s decision to pardon Joe Arpaio.

The controversial former Maricopa County, Arizona sheriff was found guilty in July of criminal contempt for disregarding a court order in a racial profiling case. Trump says Arpaio was a worthy candidate for a presidential pardon because of his 50 years of service.

McAuliffe disagrees.

“Bad decision. Goes against the rule of law. I can tell you as governor one of the most important decisions I make are those that I pardon. I look for folks who for redemption to be able go back into the workforce in this part and that he did had nothing to do with it and I do agree with Senator Schumer at a time right now after we’ve had Charlottesville and other issues. It is time for reconciliation time for healing. Let us bring this country together,” Gov. McAuliffe says.

Governor McAullife also answered questions about whether he planned to make a run for the White House soon.

But he says his focus right now is helping to elect Virginia’s next governor next year.