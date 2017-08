NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The group, NOH8VA, has a unity march planned for Sunday night in the section of the city.

The march will start at the Norfolk Confederate monument and will go to Town Point Park.

The organizers of the march say the event is a call to consciousness on the equality issues in America.

10 On Your Side Kara Dixon will be live at the march on WAVY News starting at 6 p.m.