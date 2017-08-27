All remains recovered of 10 sailors from USS John S. McCain collision

CHANGI NAVAL BASE, Republic of Singapore (WAVY) – The US Navy is reporting that they have recovered all the remains of the ten sailors from the USS John S. McCain accident.

The collision with an oil tanker tore a hole in the ship’s left rear hull and flooded adjacent compartments, including crew berths and machinery and communication rooms.

The fallen sailors are:

Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Amazonia, Missouri

Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from El Paso, Texas

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Gaithersburg, Maryland

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Cable, Ohio

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Manchester, Maryland

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from Poughkeepsie, New York

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Suffield, Connecticut

Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Killeen, Texas

Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Decatur, Illinois

Electronics Technician 3rd Class, Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

On Aug. 24, divers recovered and the identified remains of Doyon and Smith.

Smith’s mother says he grew up in Novi, Michigan, and moved to Norfolk, Virginia, as a teenager with his father. Navy records show that Doyon spent time in Norfolk for training before being assigned to the McCain.