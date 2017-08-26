Trader Joe’s recalls chicken breakfast sausage

MONROVIA, CA. (WAVY) – DiLuigi Foods Inc. has issued a recall on 1-lb. vacuum-sealed packages of Trader’s Joe chicken breakfast sausage.

About 3,500 pounds of Trader Joe’s Chicken Breakfast Sausage was recalled in several states, including Virginia, because of misbranding and undeclared allergens. The packages contain 5 pieces of Trader Joe’s Chicken Breakfast Sausage with an establishment number “P-4398” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the sausage contains soy lecithin, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS label verification activities.

There have been no reports of illness connected to the products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.