Three people injured after car loses control and catches fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Three people were taken to a hospital following an accident in the 600 block of Turlington Road, early Saturday morning.

Suffolk Police and Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched around 3:30 a.m. for an accident involving a vehicle fully engulfed in flames after another vehicle hit it.

Upon preliminary investigation, police found that a Chevrolet Impala ran off the road and struck a Ford F-150 truck that was parked under a detached carport. The car then traveled approximately 75 feet before striking a tree and catching on fire. The driver and two passengers exited the vehicle before emergency personnel arrived on scene.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and searched the vehicle to confirm that there were no other occupants.

One female suffering from serious injuries was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. One male suffering from serious injuries, and one with non-life threatening injuries were ground transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police are actively investigating this incident.

