Texas judge says 1 Harvey death confirmed in Rockport

Associated Press Published:
Henry Isaac cuts down broken tree limbs after Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Missouri City, Texas. Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

ROCKPORT, TX (AP) – A Texas judge says there is one confirmed death from Harvey in the coastal city of Rockport.

The Austin American-Statesman reported Saturday that Aransas County Judge C.H. “Burt” Mills Jr. also says 12 to 14 people were injured by Harvey, which came ashore Friday night as a Category 4 hurricane but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Harvey delivered a direct blow to Rockport, a city of about 10,000 people.

City leaders said at a news conference that their coastal community has been turned into a debris field and that the storm damaged a school, the library and other public buildings.