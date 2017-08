YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect connected to attempted robbery from early this morning.

Deputies were dispatched at around 4 a.m. to the 1000 block of Picadilly Loop for the attempted robbery. Officers say the suspect was armed with a weapon.

The suspect is described as a black male with a thin build, with short hair and a mustache/goatee and scruff over his face.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.