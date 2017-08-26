Man hit by vehicle dies on scene in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man is dead after police say a car ran into him in the 700 block of J Clyde Morris Boulevard Saturday morning.

Police and medics were called to the scene, near Bruton Avenue, at 10:14 a.m. When police arrived they found a man dead at the scene.

The fatal auto-pedestrian accident is being investigated by The Newport News Crash Team Unit.

At this time, eastbound traffic is being diverted on J Clyde Morris Boulevard at Thimble Shoals.

The vehicle stayed on scene until police arrived. Police say the driver was not hurt.

