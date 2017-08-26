CMA CGM Theodore Roosevelt coming to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The largest-capacity container ship ever to call on the U.S. East Coast, is making the Port of Virginia its first stop on Monday.

The CMA CGM Theodore Roosevelt will arrive at Virginia International Gateway early Monday morning and is expected to sail for Savannah, Ga., late Tuesday evening.

The vessel transited the Panama Canal last Tuesday, making it the biggest ship ever to pass through the canal, according to the Panama Canal Authority. It reached the Port of Colon on Aug. 22.

The Roosevelt is about 1,200 feet long and 158 feet wide. It can carry 14,414 containers, as measured in standard 20-foot units or TEUs.

It is the largest ship to have stopped over on the East Coast of the United States, and is a sibling vessel to the CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin, which in 2015 was the largest capacity container ship to call at any U.S. port.

The Roosevelt will head to Charleston, S.C on Sept. 2nd, its last stop before reaching the Port of New York and New Jersey for the inauguration of the Bayonne Bridge on Sept. 7.