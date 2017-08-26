Bishop Sullivan falls to 9th ranked American Heritage (FL) 14-7

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Bishop Sullivan’s ambitious scheduling continues in 2017. The Crusaders lost to national power American Heritage from Florida 14-7 on Saturday at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.

Bishop Sullivan held a 7-6 lead in the 4th quarter.

A turning point in the game was when the Crusaders attempted to go for it on 4th down at their own 35-yard line, but they did not convert.

American Heritage then marched down the field but fumbled the ball away inside the one-yard line.

Pinned all the way back, the Crusaders went three and out, and punted the ball back to the Patriots, giving them great field position.

American Heritage then scored the go-ahead touchdown, a short run by Miles Jones to give the Patriots a 14-7 lead.

Bishop Sullivan still had some time on the clock, and the Crusaders moved the ball down the field, but Tyler Desue’s 4th down pass to V.J. Johnson was broken up and Bishop Sullivan ended up on the losing end, 14-7.

Next week Bishop Sullivan travels to Baltimore to take on St. Frances Academy. The game will be played at the University of Maryland’s Byrd Stadium.