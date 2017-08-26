Alcohol believed to be factor in double fatal crash

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash that killed two people Saturday morning.

James City County Police were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to a single vehicle crash in the 10000 block of Old Stage Road.

On scene police determined that a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis had run off the road and hit a tree.

The driver, 30-year-old Amos Phillips, was pronounced dead at the scene. Medics took the backseat passenger 17-year-old Candyce Hayden, of Shacklefords, to VCU Medical Center in Richmond where she later succumbed to her injuries. The front seat passenger, a 21-year-old man from Shacklefords, was flown to VCU Medical Center suffering with life-threatening injuries.

Neither Phillips nor Hayden were wearing their seat belts; however, the front passenger was belted, according to police.

This accident remains under investigation.

