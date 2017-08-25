Viewers capture images of waterspouts in the bay

UPDATE: More viewer images show more waterspouts more areas of the Chesapeake Bay.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WAVY) — A waterspout was seen off the coast of Cape Charles Friday morning.

WAVY viewers captured images of the twister — which could be seen from a roadway, with the lighthouse in the distance. Isolated rain was expected Friday, according to Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler.

The waterspout was seen just before 9 a.m. In a few of he images, sunshine could be seen in the foreground.

One viewer said on Facebook the waterspout dissipated, but two more started to form. A video appeared to show multiple waterspouts forming in the distance.

