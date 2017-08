NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in Newport News on Friday.

Police say it happened at Hiden and Warwick boulevards. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 8:12 p.m.

The 17-year-old male was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The vehicle was being driven by a 22-year-old man. He was not injured.

Police are still investigating the crash.

