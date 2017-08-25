Tractor-trailer overturns off Bainbridge Blvd in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer overturned in Chesapeake Friday morning, closing an entrance ramp to Military Highway.
Chesapeake dispatch says it was alerted to the crash just after 6:30 a.m. The ramp from Bainbridge Boulevard ramp to N. Military Highway.
Images from a WAVY viewer show the truck turned over on its side at the ramp.
It is unclear whether there were any injuries in the crash. Dispatch says the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved.
Overturned Tractor-Trailer in Chesapeake
