Surf’s up: ECSC underway at the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Surf’s up at the Oceanfront!

Hundreds of surfers from all around the world are in Virginia Beach this week for the 55th Annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championship.

While it’s true that the waves here in Virginia Beach don’t stack up with the waves out in California — or Hawaii or Australia — surfers like to come here to show their skills.

Several hundred pro surfers from almost 30 countries — along with almost 300 amateurs — are in the Resort City for the event.

Over the decades, the championships have evolved with the times, adding world renowned skate boarders, freestyle motocross, volleyball and concerts to the mix. It takes an entire year to put the event together.