Suffolk vet with ALS still waiting for breakthrough drug

This is a follow up to a 10 On Your Side report from July.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Vietnam veteran Don Crawley just got a state of the art wheelchair from the Department of Veterans Affairs, but what he needs is a state of the art drug.

Crawley has Lou Gehrig’s Disease, also known as ALS. Radicava is the first breakthrough for people with ALS in 20 years. The Food and Drug Administration has approved it, but Veterans Affairs has not.

Crawley was diagnosed with ALS this past spring, but in just the four weeks since 10 On Your Side’s Chris Horne met him, he has developed breathing problems.

“You wake up in the morning, you get up out of bed and you’re gasping for breath,” he said.

ALS attacks the nerves that control breathing, swallowing, walking and every other form of voluntary muscle control.

Studies have shown Radicava can slow the progress of a disease where patients are lucky to live three years.

“[Radicava] will slow this down. So hopefully it buys us time to get a new drug to cure ALS.”

A former gunner on a helicopter, Crawley is a patient at the Richmond VA Medical Center. A panel at VA headquarters in Washington is evaluating Radicava.

For Crawley and everyone else with ALS, there’s no time to wait. Civilian patients are already getting Radicava at VCU Medical Center in Richmond. Crawley already has a prescription for Radicava, but even his own neurologist is unsure when he can get it.

“[The doctor] said it could be weeks, it could be months,” Crawley said. “And meanwhile, the clock is ticking.”

Three ALS patients from Virginia began receiving Radicava this week at VCU Medical Center, and a spokeswoman says six more will begin the treatment in the coming weeks.